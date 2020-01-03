Privacy concerns over facial recognition systems aimed at ordinary citizens

Find someone who looks at you the way Delhi Police cameras look at protesters. It came to light recently that the capital’s law enforcement agency has been using a facial recognition system to observe people who gathered to protest changes in the citizenship Act.

The system, like an overattentive lover, learns every inch of one’s face, only to convert it into a cold numerical code, which can be added to a database and compared with other digital images, whenever needed. Photos of regular protesters are being listed in a new category in the police records, The Indian ...