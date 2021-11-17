Privacy law compliance can be staggered to help start-ups: MeitY official

-
ALSO READ
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
Right to privacy is not absolute, says govt on WhatsApp's lawsuit
Illegal surveillance
WhatsApp responds to MeitY, says functionality won't be limited for users
Data localisation: Understanding data centres and why they are important
-
There are special provisions being put in the personal data protection bill to give technology start-ups enough cushioning time to comply, said MeitY Additional Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar at an industry webinar on Tuesday. A regulatory sandbox will also ensure that start-ups can continue to innovate and experiment, he said.
“We will see to it that compliance does not trump the benefits that we want to bring to the technology ecosystem and citizens with the bill. There can be a staggered implementation of the PDP bill so that they get enough time to comply with the law,” said Kumar.
The top bureaucrat also said that the PDP bill is being modelled on the Aadhaar Act. “I would like to highlight that Aadhaar data has not yet seen any compromises because of the strong provisions in Aadhaar’s privacy framework,” he added.
Several governments have reached out to the Indian government with some concerns on the PDP bill which are being worked on by MeitY. “The IT sector would benefit from having several advanced concepts that are not even there in the US and Europe’s privacy frameworks," he said.
Business Standard reported recently that India’s Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is expected to increase compliances for tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook about dealing with personal data of individuals in the country. Besides an additional load of commitment for data protection, it would also require them to spend time, money and resources on ensuring compliance with the regulation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU