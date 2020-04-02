Quarantine watch: Karnataka uses apps to keep track of people under watch

Apart from the detection of over 100 Covid-19 cases at the end of March, Karnataka also has almost 40,000 people who have been put under home quarantine. Physically, it is a mammoth task to keep track of these people.



Hence, was born a simple idea in the Covid-19 war room in the state to utilise the millennial way to check on these people using selfies through an app called ‘Quarantine Watch’.