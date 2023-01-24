RAEGR launches MagFix Arc M1050 wireless charging stand for Apple devices

Expanding its wireless charger line-up, the home-grown consumer technology brand RAEGR on Tuesday launched MagFix Arc M1050. It is a 3-in-1 stand, which can charge three different Apple devices simultaneously – iPhone, Watch, AirPods. Priced at Rs 2,399, the wireless charger is available for purchase on RAEGR official website, Amazon India and Flipkart.

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1050: Details



This charging station features three charging coils that support QC2.0 and QC3.0 wireless induction charging — up to 15 watts. It has a metallic body with minimalistic design. It is a table top device compatible with both iOS and Android devices that supports . Though compatible with Android devices, it is designed specifically for Mag-Safe compatible Apple devices.

Along with an MagSafe-compatible iPhones, the stand can charge AirPods and Watch Ultra/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE, simultaneously. The charger is designed in a way to accommodate the simultaneous charging of all three devices, as smartwatch can be placed on the top pad, the Airpods can rest in the bottom pad, and iPhone can stick to the front panel using its built-in neodymium magnets. The silicone pads provide extra grip to the devices, hence, protecting them from slipping. The iPhone can rest on the stand both horizontally or vertically, which makes it convenient to use the smartphone while it's on charging and the charger can double up as a mobile stand.

It is supported by a power delivery charger of 20W or above, or a QC 2.3/3.0-compatible charger. The MagFix Arc M1050 can detect the device placed on it and efficiently charge it with an output of up to 15W, along with automatic power adjustment between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W. It is a fast charging device, built with short circuit safeguards, and over-current, over-heat and over-voltage protection.