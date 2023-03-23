JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury to be Grammarly's next CEO; to succeed Brad Hoover

He joined the company in March 2021, and he is on course to become the CEO in just two years

Topics
grammar | People of Indian origin | Technology

Sanika Sarode  |  New Delhi 

Grammarly
Grammarly

Indian-origin Rahul Roy-Chowdhury will takeover as the CEO of Grammarly, a communication assistance technology tool, the company said. Brad Hoover, the current CEO announced the change in a blog post. He said that Rahul's product and technology background is a huge asset, as is his ability to help navigate the road ahead.

Rahul, who has an MBA from Stanford and MS in Computer Science from Columbia, will start his new job on May 1. He also has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Hamilton College in New York.

In a LinkedIn post, he said he joined the company because he believed in their mission to improve lives through better communication. Rahul joined the company in March 2021, and he is on course to become the CEO in just two years.

He previously worked for Google in various capacities, including vice-president of product management. Hoover, who was the CEO of Grammarly for 12 years, also mentioned that Rahul's experience while building Google Chrome will help the company move faster.

Noam Lovinsky has been named Chief Product Officer (CFO). Grammarly, which is approaching its 14th anniversary, is used every day by over 50,000 teams and 30 million people.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury adds to the growing number of Indian-origin top executives working for major corporations around the world including Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe among others.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 17:38 IST

