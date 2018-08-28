Realme 2 launched in India: Cheapest notch-screen display at Rs 8,990

Realme, which was a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo until July 30, 2018, has launched the second iteration of its value-for-money smartphone in India on August 28. Named Realme 2, the smartphone has a gradient design, similar to the 'Diamond black' version of the first-generation device, and comes in three colour variants -- Diamond red, Diamond blue, Diamond black, while the plain 'solar red' version is given a miss.

However, compared to its predecessor, the features an all-new notch screen design, an improved camera module with dual rear cameras, a larger 4230mAh battery and Snapdragon 450 processor instead of the Helio P60 AI processor.

The sports a 6.2-inch (1520x720 pixels) screen with 88.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is the cheapest phone to feature a 19:9 notch screen.

In terms of specifications, the is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core 1.8Ghz chipset.

The phone comes in two variants in terms of storage, while the 3GB + 32GB one is priced at Rs 8,990, the 4GB + 64GB version is priced at 10,990. The phone comes with ColorOS 5.1 operating system based on Android 8.1.

Imaging is taken care of by dual cameras on the rear which feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 2MP depth-sensing lens for bokeh and portrait shots. The selfie camera is powered by an 8MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and has AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, Bokeh Mode.

Realme 2 has got a larger 4,230 mAh cell as compared to the 3410mAH battery of Realme 1 and the company claims that the phone will last a day of moderate usage.

The 'Diamond Black' and 'Diamond Red' colour options will go on sale on September 4 at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart, while the 'Diamond Blue' option will go on sale around October.

As far as offers are concerned, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders will get a Rs 750 flat discount while Jio users will get 120GB additional data and Rs. 2,200 cashback in form of vouchers.