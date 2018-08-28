Realme 2 India launch today: Watch livestream, know expected price, specs

Realme, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is launching the second iteration of its value-for-money smartphone in India today ( August 28). Named the 2, the smartphone would have a gradient design, similar to the first-generation device. However, compared to the predecessor, the upcoming smartphone will feature a new format screen, better internals and an improved camera module, according to a device listing page on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The 2 would sport a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution screen with a notch, accommodating a front camera, earpiece and sensors. On the back, the phone would get a dual camera module placed horizontally on top left centre, along with an LED flash. The back would also feature a fingerprint sensor, which was missing in the predecessor.

However, like the predecessor, the 2 would feature a diamond-shaped gradient design on the back and on the frame.

In terms of specifications, the would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. However, there is no confirmation on the details of processor and RAM/ROM configurations. Imaging would be taken care of by a dual-camera module on the back that is expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens for bokeh and portrait shots. Selfie camera is expected to feature an 8MP lens of f/2.0 aperture size. Powering the smartphone would be a 4,230 mAh battery.

The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 for the base model. The phone is launching in India at 12:30 PM today.

Watch the Realme 2 launch event livestream