Realme 5i with quad rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery launched at Rs 8999

Chinese smartphone brand on Thursday launched in India the 5i. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes in forest green and aqua blue colours. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone goes on sale from January 15, exclusively on Flipkart and online portal.

The Realme 5i has a 6.52-inch screen of HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The display has a dew drop-shaped notch on the top that accommodates the phone’s front camera. On the back, the phone has a polished textured design with glass-like reflective properties. Though the phone does not have any ingress protection, it boasts a splash-resistant design for protection against minor spillage.

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone supports dualSIM and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and comes bundled with microUSB-based 10W charger. The phone supports reverse charging, allowing it to be used as a power bank to charge other devices.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera of an f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera of 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) and an f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera of an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone’s primary 12MP shooter supports phase detection autofocus, 10x digital zoom, AI HDR, AI beauty, AI scene recognition, chroma boost, super nightscape, filter mode, panorama mode, expert mode and time-lapse mode. The super nightscape mode for low light imaging is also available for 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For videos, the phone supports 4K recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at 30fps and 240fps slow motion. The phone supports electric image stabilisation for videos.

The Realme 5i boots Android 9 Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6.1 user interface. It will be upgraded to run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 by May 2020, according to the company.