Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz screen launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand on Friday launched in India the 6i. The smartphone boasts MediaTek Helio G90T system-on-chip, fullHD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate, 30W fast charge support, quad rear cameras, and splash resistant design. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. It goes on sale at Flipkart online portal, and select offline stores from July 31. The phone will be available in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colours.

Realme 6i specifications

The Realme 6i has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. According to the company, the screen has peak brightness of 480 nits. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based Realme user interface. It has a 4,300 mAh battery supported by 30W Dart Charging technology. However, the phone comes with 20W in-box wired charger.

The phone has four cameras on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP monochrome portrait sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.0 aperture.