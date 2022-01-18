Realme 9i with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple cameras launched

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in India the 9i. The budget smartphone will be available in prism blue and prism black colours from January 25 on online portal, Flipkart, and select offline stores. Priced Rs 13,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available for early sale on January 22 on Flipkart and Realme online portal.

“Staying true to our legacy of 'Dare to leap,' we are elated to introduce the first entrant in the 9 series, the realme 9i, our Ultimate Performer, sporting the first Snapdragon 680, 6nm processor. It reflects realme’s commitment to bring segment-leading, cutting-edge technology to the youth and empower them with more choices to fulfill their aspirations. We are confident that this new smartphone will attain the same level of popularity as its predecessors, cementing its appeal among millions of young users worldwide,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group.

The Realme 9i is a budget smartphone powered by Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ resolution LCD screen of 90Hz variable refresh rate. Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture and 77-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2MP portrait lens of an f/2.4 aperture and 89.1-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro lens of an f/2.4 aperture and 88.8-degree FoV. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP in-display camera sensor.

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging tech. The phone ships with 33W fast charge adaptor and USB-C cable in the box. Other features include stereo speakers, dualSIM slots, dedicated microSD card slot, and side-mounter fingerprint sensor. As for connectivity, the 4G smartphone has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system-based Realme UI 2.0.