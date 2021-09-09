Realme Book Slim review: Tad expensive, but a whole lot better than peers

The laptop I had been using for on-the-go work stopped working soon after I, like many other Indian professionals, began work from home in early 2020. It was a 2016 model powered by Core i3 processor with integrated Intel graphics, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk drive storage. I thought it was a decent laptop for basic everyday use, but I was wrong. Since then I have not been recommending any Intel Core i3-powered laptop to anyone for work-from-home purpose.

Recently, when I began testing the Book Slim laptop for this review, I had my reservations, simply because it was powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. But I had to change my mind after a while, partly because seemed to have changed the rules set by legacy consumer PC makers. The Book Slim was unlike any other laptop in the entry-level thin-and-light segment. Everything about the Realme Book Slim appeared novel. No wonder the laptop delivered an unmatched experience.

Take for example the aluminium alloy construction. It is an entry-level laptop but its design and build quality speaks otherwise. Likewise, the laptop’s bright and vivid 2K resolution display is a monumental shift from conventional HD and fullHD screens available on most consumer from legacy brands. Even the features like backlit keyboard and big trackpad are deserve appreciation as they are hard to find in most other entry-level Rounding off the package is the availability of most commonly used interfaces, including 2 x USB-C 3.2, 1 x USB-A 3.1 and 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. For connectivity, there is the dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

It will not be wrong to say the Realme Book Slim is a perfect portable laptop for home and on-the-go use. This is because the laptop’s utility goes well beyond the sum of its specifications.

For example, the laptop’s specifications state that it supports 65W fast charging. What it does not tell you is that you can charge it through supported mobile chargers, even power banks. These seemingly small add-ons certainly do lift the user experience in a big way. Important to note that this laptop does not come with a power bank or compatible mobile charger; these accessories need to be purchased separately.

The user experience is complemented by the laptop’s performance and on-battery life. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is not exactly a powerhouse, but it is more than sufficient for basic everyday computing work. The Realme Book Slim boots Windows 10 Home edition operating system, which will be upgraded for free to Windows 11 when it arrives – according to the company. Thanks to solid state drive storage, the operations are smooth and one does not have to unnecessarily wait for the OS to boot, applications to open, and file transfers to complete. For convenience, there is a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login embedded into the power button. As for the on-battery time, the laptop delivers a stellar eight-hour power back-up on a full charge when used for general everyday purposes with screen brightness set to 50 per cent. Realme Book Slim: Key specifications

Company Realme Product Book Slim Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Graphics Intel UHD RAM 8GB LPDDR4x 3733MHz Storage 256GB PCIe SSD OS Windows 10 Home Display 14-inch 2K, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB Audio Harman-tuned stereo speakers Interface 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack Connectivity Dual band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Price Rs 46,999

Verdict

Priced at Rs 46,999, the Realme Book Slim is expensive when compared with most other 11th Gen Intel Core i3 available in the market currently. However, it will not be appropriate to compare it with other laptops – because it is not like others. A debutant laptop by a non-legacy brand in the consumer PC segment, the Realme Book Slim challenges the conventions set by legacy brands, and it does so with confidence. That said, look no further if you need a laptop on budget for home and on-the-go use. The Realme Book Slim is a solid deal for its price.