Realme Buds 2 review: Budget earphones with impressive design, audio output

Earlier this year, decided to bet on an otherwise fading world of wired earbuds and introduced the Buds. Expanding the portfolio, the company has now launched the second iteration of its wired earphones, the Buds 2, which offers additional features, better build quality and improved audio output while keeping the price in the same ballpark. Let’s take a look at what this new pair of earphones offers:

Design and build quality

Realme Buds 2 has a great build quality, especially considering the price tag of Rs 599. The earphones use a 3.55 mm jack and have your regular three-button remote with a microphone that allows you to answer calls and change songs on your smartphone. But where it gets even better is the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)-braided cable below the Y-splitter which should give it additional durability. There is also a yellow rubber clip to help you keep the cables in an organised manner. The earbuds have a magnetic casing that allows you to hang it around your neck when idle. The earbuds feel comfortable and fit nicely. And even if it doesn't, you have some additional silicon earbuds in the box. Take your pick. Look-wise, the earbuds' yellow-and-black colour scheme is classic. And it's not just the earbuds. Realme has taken great care of the product's packaging, and it shows during the unpacking.

Performance

The earbuds have two 11.2 mm drivers, each with 32ohm impedance rating and 108dB sensitivity rating. True to its tagline 'feel the real bass', the earphones has an elevated bass response, sometimes to the point of being overpowering. I doubt you'll ever need to crank it up to the top volume. Despite that, the overall sound output is quite crisp and clean at all levels with sharp vocals. The passive noise cancellation facility isn't just a buzzword and you can actually rely on the earbuds to help you through a crowded commute. However, there's a fair bit of cable noise. Another issue that my voice wasn't always clear enough to the person on the other end when I used the mic for calls.

Verdict

Despite a few issues, Realme Buds 2 does most of the things rights. Its TPU-braided cable, magnetic feature, and even the overall sound quality are definitely of the breed of those found in earbuds priced at the higher end of the price range. At Rs 599, the Realme Buds 2 are a steal and make a great buy.