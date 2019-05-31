Realme C2 review: Smudge free design and good battery makes it a worthy buy

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently introduced the , a successor of company’s entry level smartphone the Realme C1. The is a decent upgrade from it's predecessor. For starters, it packs a MediaTek Helio P22 processor (12 nm) as opposed to Snapdragon 450 chipset (14 nm) in Realme C1. The phone also packs a 6.1-inch HD+ display and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Business Standard reviewed the Realme C1 on several parameters to see how it fares in comparison to competition in the same segment. Here are our observations:

Design & Display

Realme is back with its diamond cut design and this time the diamond-cut back has micro-patterns that offer a secure grip . The phone is sturdy and feels light in the hands. The textured back does not attract smudges and is offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back so you have to rely on the face unlock. Although the phone feels comfortable to hold but because of the micro patterns it tends to slip out of the hands a lot.

Coming to the display; features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone has minimum bezels on the sides but a relatively thick chin at the bottom. Over all the display on Realme c2 is quite average. Viewing angles as well as brightness are quite dull. Even indoors the phone's brightness has to be constantly adjusted and things get even worse when we get outdoors. The multimedia viewing experience on the Realme C2 is average as well because of its dull viewing angles.

Realme C2

The Realme C2 comes in in two storage option - 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB and is also one of the cheapest phone to run Android Pie . Coming to processing performance the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on a 12nm process.The phone does lag a bit when we open some apps at first but eventually settles in and then runs smoothly. Daily usage apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook show no lag and offer a decent experience considering the phone's price range. Coming to gaming, the phone can run PubG on low settings but lags a lot for some time.Once you have loaded the game, after a while, the experience gradually gets better considering the price range of the Realme C2.

The Realme C2 is powered by a 4000mAh battery. In our usage, which includes WhatsApp, navigation and a bit of Netflix, the battery lasts for about one and a half day. The phone does not support fast charging and takes about 2-2.5 hours to charge completely once out of juice

Camera

The a 13 MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary depth camera. On the front, we get a 5MP AI selfie camera, which is the same as Realme C1. The camera managed to take decent photos in day light but struggled in low light. In adequate light photos come out with good detailing and the colour reproduction but exposure is a bit of a problem. The Realme C2 doesn’t come with Nightscape, but we do get Chroma Boost, which improves that saturation and contrast resulting in better photos.



The front camera takes good selfies in daylight but struggles in low light situations.We also get AI beautification which is a handy feature at this price range

Verdict

Priced at Rs 5,999 the Realme C2 has a smudge free attractive design, decent battery life and satisfactory performance. Plus the phone manages to take decent photos as well. Besides the dull display, Realme C2 is indeed one of the best phones to buy in the entry level segment