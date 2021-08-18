Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition 5G launched in India: Price, specs

-
Realme on Wednesday launched its performance-centric Realme GT 5G series smartphones – the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G. Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and select retail stores. The Realme GT 5G goes on sale from August 25, and Realme GT Master Edition 5G from August 26. Take a look at the Realme GT 5G series pricing and specifications:
Realme GT 5G: Price and specifications
Realme GT 5G 8GB+128GB: Rs 37,999
Realme GT 5G 12GB+256GB: Rs 41,999
This one is a performance-centric flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. The phone comes with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, paired with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 on-board storage, respectively. The Realme GT 5G is among the first Realme smartphones to boast dynamic RAM expansion (DRE) technology. Besides, the phone debuts Realme GT mode for performance boost usually seen in gaming smartphones.
The Realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch fullHD super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports variable refresh rate feature, which adapts the refresh rate based on on-screen content requirements. According to Realme, the screen has 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage.
Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary Sony sensor (IMX 682) of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree wide field-of-view (FoV), and a 2MP macro lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism.
The Realme GT 5G boots Android 11 operating system based Realme UI 2. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery supported by company’s proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge.
Realme GT Master Edition 5G: Price and specifications
Realme GT Master Edition 5G (6GB+128GB): Rs 25,999
Realme GT Master Edition 5G (8GB+128GB): Rs 27,999
Realme GT Master Edition 5G (8GB+256GB): Rs 29,999
The Realme GT Master Edition 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Like the GT, the Master Edition supports DRE technology. The smartphone’s back cover boasts a vegan leather made suitcase-inspired design by Naoto Fukasawa. It is powered by 4,300 mAh battery, supported by 65W SuperDart Charge. Apart from these, the Realme GT Master Edition is similar to the Realme GT.
