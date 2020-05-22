Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme: Price, specs

Narzo 10A smartphone is set to go on first sale in India on Friday. Launched earlier this month, alongside the Narzo 10, the budget smartphone will be available on and online stores. In retrospective, the Narzo 10A was put on sale through offline stores in select states. Now, it will be available both on online platforms ( and Realme) and offline retail stores in select states.

The Narzo 10A will be available in sole 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 8,499. The phone will be available in So Blue and So White colour options. The sale starts at 12 noon on May 22. On Flipkart, the phone will be eligible to get a five per cent cashback on purchase made through Axis Bank credit card, and SuperCash worth Rs 500 on Realme online store. Moreover, the phone will be eligible for Flipkart’s free four-month YouTube Music Premium subscription offer.





In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The screen has tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It is covered under Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches and smudges. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 system-on-chip, paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera for selfies. The phone ships with Realme UI, which is company’s custom skin based on Android 10 operating system.