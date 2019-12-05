Realme power bank review: Easily the most beautiful performer in segment

JUST IN
Oppo A9 2020 review: Perhaps too early to wish it a happy new year
Business Standard

Erick Massey  |  New Delhi 



Chinese technology company Realme is fast shedding its smartphone-only tag to venture into other products like earphones and power bank. We reviewed a 10,000 mAh power bank launched by the company recently and found it to be really handy, especially with a smartphone whose battery would completely drain at least twice in a day.

What’s more, we were able to use this two-way fast-charging power bank to charge not only phones, but also headphones and other power banks.

In terms of design, the Realme power bank has a minimal look, and it is sleek. Unlike most power banks of similar capacity, this one is not bulky or heavy and fits easily in your pocket.

We used for review a red-coloured unit whose matte finish looked attractive; you might easily mistake it for a new smartphone. The top edge has a USB-C input port, the output USB port, four LED indicators, and the power button.

The 10,000 mAh power bank charges at 18W and supports 18W fast-charge devices, too. We charged Bluetooth earphones, headphones and even a smartwatch, and found the charging to be quick. We charged smartphones with 3,500 mAh batteries with satisfactory results. However, the power bank took its own sweet time while charging smartphones with bigger batteries. Also, the power bank itself took over two hours to charge fully.

We observed that the power bank could charge two smartphones to full capacity before losing all its juice.

The Realme power bank scores well on several parameters and is a good buy at Rs 1,300. Sure, there are cheaper power banks than this one, including the Mi power bank, with which it competes. But Realme power bank stands out not just in performance but also in looks — it is perhaps the sleekest and most attractive power bank available at present.

First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 16:33 IST

