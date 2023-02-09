Realme's upcoming GT Neo 5 to support industry-leading 240W charging tech

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday announced that it will start the mass production of the 240W fast charging technology, which would debut in the GT Neo 5. This super-fast wired charging is said to be the first in the industry. The GT 3 with 240W fast charging features will be launched in the global market soon, said the company.

“Continuing with our commitment to empowering the youth through leap-forward technologies, we have always offered at least one leap-forward feature with every flagship product. And this time, we are excited to announce that the 240W fast charging technology will be introduced in the global market soon with realme's next flagship smartphone realme GT 3, said Madhav Sheth, CEO, .

The Realme GT Neo 5 is said to have a transparent RGB lighting system on the back. According to Realme, with a charging capacity 10 times faster than standard charging, the realme GT Neo 5 will just need 30 seconds of charging for two hours of continuous phone calls. The 240W fast wired charging on the phone would be enabled through 12A charging cable and 240W dual GaN mini charger.

Powering the smartphone would be 4,600 mAh 10C ultra-thin electrode battery, which is said to be certified by TUV Rheinland for battery longevity. To ensure a safe charging system, the certification also includes over 60 layers of safety protection. The smartphone is said to offer more than 80 per cent of battery capacity even after 1600 charging cycles, which is double than the industry standard.

As for the design, there would be a transparent RGB pulse lighting interface on the back of the smartphone. Through the transparent window, users will be able to see the chipset with a customised logo design, a part of the mainboard, an NFC sensor, and a C-shaped RGB lighting ring. The lighting system on the back would be customisable for charging, gaming, notifications, etc.