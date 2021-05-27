Realme to host 5G summit with Qualcomm, other ecosystem players on June 3

Chinese electronics company is hosting a summit with Qualcomm, GSMA, and on June 3. At the summit, these ecosystem players will come together to discuss the growth opportunities of worldwide, its impact on consumers, and as an enabler of smart living. The speakers from these companies will also share insights on 5G’s role as an agent of change, its transformational impact on society, barriers to 5G adoption and 5G accelerating smart living.

“5G is the network of the future. A future, which keeps inching closer to us each day. Industry leaders understand the critical breakthroughs 5G will bring and are steadily accelerating trials worldwide. The global 5G development has entered a new phase of momentum,” said in a statement.

The theme of the event is ‘Making 5G Global| Accessibility for All’. The panel discussion brings together leaders from the ecosystem, for a discussion on the boundless possibilities of 5G.

The speakers will be:

Mr. Kalvin Bahia, Principal Economist, Intelligence

Mr. Peter Richardson, VP & Co-founder, Research

Mr. Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, India & SAARC

Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO - India and Europe and VP - realme

Mr. Johnny Chen, Brand Director, realme

The event will livestream on YouTube on June 3 at 2:30 pm (IST). You can watch it here through the video embedded below.