Realme to host 5G summit with Qualcomm, other ecosystem players on June 3

Chinese electronics company Realme is hosting a 5G summit with Qualcomm, GSMA, and Counterpoint on June 3. At the summit, these 5G ecosystem players will come together to discuss the growth opportunities of 5G worldwide, its impact on consumers, and as an enabler of smart living. The speakers from these companies will also share insights on 5G’s role as an agent of change, its transformational impact on society, barriers to 5G adoption and 5G accelerating smart living.
“5G is the network of the future. A future, which keeps inching closer to us each day. Industry leaders understand the critical breakthroughs 5G will bring and are steadily accelerating trials worldwide. The global 5G development has entered a new phase of momentum,” Realme said in a statement.
The theme of the event is ‘Making 5G Global| Accessibility for All’. The panel discussion brings together leaders from the ecosystem, for a discussion on the boundless possibilities of 5G.
The speakers will be:
- Mr. Kalvin Bahia, Principal Economist, GSMA Intelligence
- Mr. Peter Richardson, VP & Co-founder, Counterpoint Research
- Mr. Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC
- Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO - realme India and Europe and VP - realme
- Mr. Johnny Chen, Brand Director, realme
The event will livestream on YouTube on June 3 at 2:30 pm (IST). You can watch it here through the video embedded below.
