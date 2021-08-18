Realme to launch GT series smartphones, Book Slim laptops today at 12:30 pm

is set to launch in India its performance-centric GT series on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Alongside, the Chinese electronics maker will debut the Book Slim series laptops, expanding its product portfolio in India beyond smartphones, wearables, televisions and internet of things devices.

Both the Realme GT series and Realme Book Slim will be launched through a virtual event, which will livestream on company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. Alternatively, you can watch the Realme GT series and Realme Book Slim launch at the video feed embedded below.

As for the product details, the Realme GT 5G series will include two models – Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G. The Realme GT Master Edition 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It will boast features like 65W SuperDart Charge and 120Hz Super AMOLED screen. For thermals, the phone will use ‘Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling’. The Master Edition will be among the first Realme smartphone to boast dynamic RAM expansion (DRE) technology and GT mode. The smartphone will have a suitcase-inspired design by Naoto Fukasawa, made of 3D molding vegan leather. The phone is touted to be 8.7mm thick and weighs at 180g.

The Realme GT 5G will be similar to the Master Edition in ways more than one. However, it will be a flagship performance-centric smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Realme Book Slim will boast a 2K resolution display of 3:2 aspect ratio. It is touted by the company to be one of the slimmest and lightest in India with thickness as 14.9 mm thin. Made of metal, the laptop will boast a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, and 2160 x 1440 resolution screen.