Realme U1 with Helio P70 SoC, SelfiePro camera to launch on November 28

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn plans cost cuts in 'difficult year'
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to announce the Realme U1 in India on November 28. The smartphone would be the first to use MediaTek’s latest Helio P70 system-on-chip, which is an octa-core processor based on TSMC 12-nanometre FinFET process. Successor of the P60 SoC, the P70 was announced at the India Mobile Congress 2018, where MediaTek also confirmed that Realme would be the first smartphone maker to use it in its upcoming smartphone.

Along with the name and launch details, the company also confirmed that the Realme U1 would be a selfie camera-centric (SelfiePro) smartphone. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone would sport a waterdrop notch, according to a product landing page on the e-commerce portal. The landing page also lists processor-based enhancements that the phone’s camera would get, such as high-resolution depth engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction shots, anti-blooming engine and accurate artificial intelligence detection.

In a short span of six months, Realme has launched four smartphones. The company forayed in India’s price conscious smartphone market with the launch of the Realme 1, which was powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The phone received positive feedback from consumers and technology pundits for its unique gradient design and value-for-money proposition in budget segment. In a quick succession, the company launched the Realme 2 (review), followed by the Realme 2 Pro (review). The company also recently launched an entry-level affordable smartphone, the Realme C1 (review).
