Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India: Know price, specs and more

on Monday launched in India the X7 Max smartphone along with a two 4K LED smart televisions. The X7 Max is the first smartphone in the country powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It is a flagship grade smartphone with super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, 64-megapixel based triple camera array on the back, and 50W fast-charging capability. The Realme Smart TV 4K, on the other hand, boasts UHD screen with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content, DTS surround sound and Dolby Audio, and hands-free voice assistant through built-in far-field microphones.

The Realme X7 Max will be available in mercury silver, asteroid black and milky way colours from June 4 on Realme online portal, Flipkart and other mainline channels. The phone will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The Realme Smart TV 4K comes in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The TVs will go on a sale from June 4 on Realme online portal, Flipkart and other mainline stores.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

Third smartphone in the performance-centric Realme X7 series, the Max edition is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It is a flagship octa-core chip with a prime Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3.0GHz; three additional A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz; and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that could go up to 2.0GHz. Besides, the phone sports a 6.43-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP punch-hole camera. It is a smartphone with dual-SIM dual-standby and standalone carrier support on both SIMs. The phone boots Android 11 operating system based Realme UI 2. Powered by 4,500 mAh battery, the phone supports 50W fast-charging through supplies 65W fast charger.

Realme Smart TV 4K

The Realme Smart TV 4K sport 4K UHD LED screen of 280 nits average brightness level. Both the TVs support Dolby Vision, alongside Realme’s own chroma boost display engine. On the audio front, the TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio sound. Powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor, the Realme Smart TV 4K range boasts far-field microphones for handsfree voice assistant. Both the TVs boot Android 10 TV operating system with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play pre-loaded.