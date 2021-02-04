Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 with MediaTek 5G processors launched: Price, Specs

on Thursday launched in India the X7 Pro and X7 with network support. Powered by MediaTek processors, the comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The Realme X7 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and select offline stores from February 10. The Realme X7 is priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. It will be available from February 12, online on Flipkart and Realme online store, and select offline stores. The Realme X7 Pro comes in fantasy and mystic black colours, whereas, the Realme X7 comes in space silver and nebula colour options.

Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

The top-end model in the Realme X7 series, the Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch super AMOLED fullHD+ resolution screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is touted to have 1200 nits peak brightness level, 100 per cent DCI-P3 and 103 per cent NTSC colour gamut. Protecting the screen is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone weighs 184g and boasts 8.5mm thick profile.

Powering the Realme X7 Pro is a network ready MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x (four-channel) RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 (Turbo write) on-board storage. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system based Realme UI. It will receive Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 in near future.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 686) of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field of view, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and video calls, accommodated in a left aligned display punch-hole.

The Realme X7 Pro ships with 4,500 mAh battery and USB-C based 65W SuperDart Charger for fast charging. The smartphone support dual SIM dual stand-by (5G DSDS). Besides, it supports dual band Wi-Fi 6 protocol and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The phone supports Support SBC, AAC,APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs for wireless audio services.

Realme X7: Specifications

This accessibly priced model is one of the cheapest 5G It sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED fullHD+ resolution screen of 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is touted to have 600 nits peak brightness level. The smartphone weighs 176g and 179g for space silver and nebula colour variants, respectively. It boasts an 8.1mm and 8.3mm thickness in the space silver and nebula colour themes, respectively.

Powering the Realme X7 is a 5G network ready MediaTek Dimensity 800U system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 on-board storage. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system based Realme UI. It will receive Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 in near future.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera for selfies, videos and video calls, accommodated in a left aligned display punch-hole.

The Realme X7 ships with 4,310 mAh battery and USB-C based 65W SuperDart Charger for fast charging. However, the phone supports up to 50W fast charging only. The smartphone support 5G DSDS. Besides, it supports dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.