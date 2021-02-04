Realme X7 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs

is set to launch in India the X7 Pro and X7 in its X series lineup. The virtual launch event will start at 12:30 pm on Thursday at 12:30 pm, and the event will livestream on Chinese smartphone maker’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Launched in China last year in September, the will be powered by mobile platforms with network support.

Realme X7 series launch event livestream

Part of the Realme X7 series, the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 will be launched on February 4 at 12:30 pm. The launch will livestream on company’s India YouTube channel. Live updates from the launch will also be available on the Realme India’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, etc. You can also watch the Realme X7 series launch event livestream through the video embedded below.

Realme X7 Pro: Expected specifications

The Realme X7 Pro will sport a super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip, which is the same chip that powers OPPO’s recently launched smartphone the Reno 5 Pro.

The Realme X7 Pro will sport a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. The phone is touted to be a thin-and-light smartphone. According to the phone’s details on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the phone will be 8.5mm thick and weighs 184g. Powering the smartphone will be a dual-cell battery, supported by 65W fast charger.

Realme X7: Expected specifications

The Realme X7 will be also be powered by MediaTek’s network ready mobile platform, the Dimensity 800U SoC. It will sport a super AMOLED display of fullHD+ resolution. The phone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will weigh 176g. The phone will ship with a 4,310mAh battery, supported by 50W fast charger.