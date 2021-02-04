Realme X7 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs

-
ALSO READ
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 India launch at 12:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 with 64MP based quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Realme 7 Pro review: An all-rounder better than predecessor and peers
Realme launches SLED TV, soundbar, earphones, smartphones, and AIoT devices
Realme to launch Narzo 20 series, Android OS 11 based Realme UI 2.0 today
-
Realme is set to launch in India the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 smartphones in its X series lineup. The virtual launch event will start at 12:30 pm on Thursday at 12:30 pm, and the event will livestream on Chinese smartphone maker’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Launched in China last year in September, the smartphones will be powered by MediaTek mobile platforms with 5G network support.
Realme X7 series launch event livestream
Part of the Realme X7 series, the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 will be launched on February 4 at 12:30 pm. The launch will livestream on company’s India YouTube channel. Live updates from the launch will also be available on the Realme India’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, etc. You can also watch the Realme X7 series launch event livestream through the video embedded below.
Realme X7 Pro: Expected specifications
The Realme X7 Pro will sport a super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip, which is the same chip that powers OPPO’s recently launched 5G smartphone the Reno 5 Pro.
The Realme X7 Pro will sport a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. The phone is touted to be a thin-and-light smartphone. According to the phone’s details on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the phone will be 8.5mm thick and weighs 184g. Powering the smartphone will be a dual-cell battery, supported by 65W fast charger.
Realme X7: Expected specifications
The Realme X7 will be also be powered by MediaTek’s 5G network ready mobile platform, the Dimensity 800U SoC. It will sport a super AMOLED display of fullHD+ resolution. The phone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will weigh 176g. The phone will ship with a 4,310mAh battery, supported by 50W fast charger.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU