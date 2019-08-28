Realme XT with world's first 64MP rear quad camera system unveiled

Realme, and not Xiaomi, is pacing ahead to launch the world's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.

The company provided a glimpse of the XT featuring Samsung's new 64-megapixel primary sensor, the first smartphone offering such high camera resolution.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also said to release the Redmi Note 8 Pro - its first phone with the same 64-megapixel camera later this week.

However, the company is yet to announce price and launch date. The XT will be available in Pearl White and Pearl Blue



The XT was first announced at the Realme 5 event just over a week ago with a few details about the camera. Company CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that the upcoming Realme XT would launch somewhere in late September or possibly early October.

The rest of the sensors are similar to that on the Realme 5 series – 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP ultra macro lens. The XT will also get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front, so, It will not have the pop-up front camera.

Realme XT will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch and a 92.1-percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, the XT sports a 3D glass hyperbola curve design.

The Realme XT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, one level above the Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Realme X.

The phone will be available in the three RAM and storage configurations: 4GB of RAM with 64GB or storage; 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage; and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage



Besides, the new offering packs USB Type-C port on the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack. it 4,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.



