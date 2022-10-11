Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables

on Tuesday announced discounts on Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 in India as a part of the festive season sale. The South Korean electronics maker is offering discounts of 41 per cent on the Z Flip3, which is available on Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, and 38 per cent on the Galaxy Z Fold3 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

Galaxy Z Flip3: Offer price and specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 on e-commerce Flipkart. In the Big Diwali Sale, the smartphone is eligible for the cashback of Rs 5,000, which brings down the effective price to Rs 54,999. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IPX8 rated for water protection. It boots Android 11 operating system, upgradable to Android 12L. It has a dual-camera set-up at the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-sensor. On the front, it has a 10MP camera sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and supported by 15W fast charger and 10W fast wireless charger. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, accelerometer, and stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

Galaxy Z Fold3: Offer price and specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,09,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 4,400 mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IPX8 rated for water protection. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 4MP camera sensor and 10MP cover camera. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Stylus support, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner among others.