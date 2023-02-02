Samsung announces Galaxy S23 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking

After unveiling the Galaxy S23 series globally on February 1, on Thursday announced the smartphones India pricing. Alongside, the company opened pre-booking on all three models in the series across leading online and offline retail stores, including Live platform.

will sell the Galaxy S23 smartphones in India manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung said it already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Below is the S23 series pricing for Indian models

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/1TB) – Rs 154,999

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/512GB) – Rs 134,999

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) – Rs 124,999

Galaxy S23+ (8/512GB) – Rs 104,999

Galaxy S23+ (8/256GB) – Rs 94,999

Galaxy S23 (8/256GB) – Rs 79,999

Galaxy S23 (8/128GB) – Rs 74,999

As for the pre-book offers, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S23 Ultra can get the Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and the Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4,999. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S23+ will get the Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of Rs 4,999. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S23 can get a storage upgrade offer worth Rs 5,000.

Additionally, all consumers can avail bank cashback worth Rs 8,000 on online channels. Those who prebook the Galaxy S23 series during Samsung Live on February 2 will get an additional gift of wireless charger and travel adaptor. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S23 series during the ‘Samsung Live’ event on February 2 will get an additional exclusive gift of a wireless charger and travel adapter.

Samsung said the Galaxy S23 smartphones have been designed to re-invent premium experiences like never before. The Galaxy S23 series comes with new camera capabilities, which allow users to capture photos and videos in any lighting condition using both rear and front camera.

Leading the series is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels. With the super quad-pixel autofocus tech, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster.

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series now comes with dual-pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions. The dual-pixel auto focus technology also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Videos on Galaxy S23 series get super HDR, enhanced noise control algorithm and 2x wider OIS for smoother & sharper output during the night.

The Galaxy S23 series is powered by the custom designed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy. The Galaxy S23 series comes with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.