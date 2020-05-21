Samsung extends e-voucher, other pre-booking offers on Galaxy S20-series

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday announced an extension on the limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4,000 for customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20-series smartphones. All customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are eligible for the e-voucher offer, said the company in a statement.

Consumers who purchased and activated their pre-booked Galaxy S20-series smartphones between May 4 to May 31 are eligible for the e-voucher. The voucher, worth Rs 4,000, can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on online portal. These customers will also be able to redeem the following offers till June 30.

is offering an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on exchange value to consumers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20-series smartphone. Alternatively, consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Galaxy Buds+: Customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,990 at Rs 1,999. The Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 2,999.

Samsung Care+ offer: The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999.

Double Data offer: Get double data benefits from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone

YouTube Premium offer: The Galaxy S20-series customers are eligible to get a four-month YouTube Premium subscription for free on their new devices