Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G go on sale with introductory offers

-
ALSO READ
Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G phones in India: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones go on sale: Details here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: A refresh with experience-oriented upgrades
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series review: Best buy in Android wearables category
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Seasonal changes help mainstream the device
-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung recently added two new 5G smartphones to its Galaxy A-series with the launch of the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both smartphones are now available for purchase on Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung online, and other online platforms.
The Galaxy A23 5G is available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A14 5G with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available at Rs 16,499, Rs 18,999, and Rs 20,999.
As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchases done through SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones: Specifications
The Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G are powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processors, respectively. Both smartphones are offered with up to 8GB (with an additional 8GB available as RAM Plus) and 128GB on-board storage. The smartphones are powered by 5000 mAh batteries, which are said to deliver up to two days of power. Besides, the Galaxy A23 5G supports 25W fast charging technology and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that tracks activity to optimise battery levels.
The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G sport 6.6-inch screens of HD+ (90Hz) and fullHD+ (120Hz) resolutions, respectively. As for the imaging, the Galaxy A23 5G sports a quad-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel OIS sensor paired with ultra-wide-angle, depth, and a macro sensor. The Galaxy A14 5G, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary sensor based triple-camera set-up on the back. On the front, both smartphones have a 13MP camera sensor.
The laser pattern back design of both smartphones is complimented by a range of available colour variants. The Galaxy A14 5G has been launched in three shades – dark red, light green, and black. The Galaxy A23 5G has made its appearance in silver, orange, and light blue shades.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU