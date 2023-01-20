Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G go on sale with introductory offers

South Korean electronics maker recently added two new 5G to its Galaxy A-series with the launch of the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both are now available for purchase on exclusive and partner stores, online, and other online platforms.



The Galaxy A23 5G is available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A14 5G with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available at Rs 16,499, Rs 18,999, and Rs 20,999.



As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchases done through SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney.



A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones: Specifications



The Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G are powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processors, respectively. Both are offered with up to 8GB (with an additional 8GB available as RAM Plus) and 128GB on-board storage. The smartphones are powered by 5000 mAh batteries, which are said to deliver up to two days of power. Besides, the Galaxy A23 5G supports 25W fast charging technology and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that tracks activity to optimise battery levels.



The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G sport 6.6-inch screens of HD+ (90Hz) and fullHD+ (120Hz) resolutions, respectively. As for the imaging, the Galaxy A23 5G sports a quad-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel OIS sensor paired with ultra-wide-angle, depth, and a macro sensor. The Galaxy A14 5G, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary sensor based triple-camera set-up on the back. On the front, both smartphones have a 13MP camera sensor.



The laser pattern back design of both smartphones is complimented by a range of available colour variants. The Galaxy A14 5G has been launched in three shades – dark red, light green, and black. The Galaxy A23 5G has made its appearance in silver, orange, and light blue shades.