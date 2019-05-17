Samsung Galaxy A70 review: A mid-range smartphone for entertainment seekers

Samsung has cluttered the mid-range smartphone market like no other brand. The company's A- and M-series are taking on Xiaomi, Oppo and Nokia in the budget and sub-premium categories. The latest of the lot, the Galaxy A70, plays on the company's strength of sporting large, beautiful displays.

But in a close battle between competitors that are almost indistinguishable in terms of specifications, let's find out if A70 has more to offer. Design 4/5 At first glance, the A70 stands out for its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The giant display with its tall aspect ...