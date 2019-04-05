Samsung Galaxy Buds: A decent pair designed for music but not calls

The Samsung Galaxy Buds, launched alongside the Galaxy S10-series in India, are lighter and cheaper than their older sibling, the Gear Icon X, and are a great wireless pair Design (4/5) Compared to the Icon X, the Galaxy Buds are better suited to be worn for long hours. However, their rims do not have a firm grip and the earbuds do occasionally fall out.

Both earbuds have triangular multipurpose touchpads on the outer area and support four gestures for basic music control and call answering. Unfortunately, the swipe-gesture function of the Icon X — to increase or decrease ...