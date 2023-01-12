Samsung Galaxy F04 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers

Galaxy F04 budget smartphone will be available for purchase on January 12 at 12pm. Priced at Rs 9,499, the smartphone will be available on online store, Flipkart and select retail stores. As part of introductory deals, is offering a limited period benefit of Rs 1,000 and an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards transaction. These offers bring down the effective cost to Rs 7,499. Below are the details:

F04: Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS LCD screen with waterdrop notch at the top. It comes in a glossy design in jade purple and opal green colour variants. Powered by Helio P35 processor, the phone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone boasts RAM Plus feature, which doubles the RAM space using a portion of on-board storage as memory. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The phone boots Android 12 operating system-based One UI. Samsung promises up to four years of security updates and two operating system upgrades.

The Galaxy F04 has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 15W wired charger. The phone has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor. Other features include face unlock for privacy, USB-C for charging, 3.5mm audio jack, inbuilt GPS, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity.