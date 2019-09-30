Samsung Galaxy Fold coming to India on October 1: Specs, features, and more

South Korean electronics manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Fold in India on October 1. The information came from the company’s official Twitter channel, where the company published a teaser video showcasing the Galaxy Fold, with the following message: “We changed the shape of the phone, and the shape of tomorrow. Future unfolds on October 1, 2019”.

Announced earlier this year, the Galaxy Fold is a new category of smartphones with foldable screens. The phone has two displays — a 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display that bends inwards and a conventional 4.6-inch secondary super AMOLED display on the back that becomes primary display when the device is folded. The phone’s primary display supports HDR10+ and has 1536 x 2152 resolution. The secondary display has an HD+ resolution (1680 x 720), stretched in a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The device supports the app continuity feature, which allows easy transition between both displays. For example, you can open an app on a secondary display and continue using it on the primary after you unfold the device. The primary screen also supports three-window multitasking, allowing you to utilise a bigger screen estate to open three different supported apps.

The device has a total of six cameras; two above the primary display, three on the back and one above the secondary display. The dual camera set-up above the primary display sports a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an 8MP depth sensor. The triple-camera set-up on the back has a 12MP primary wide-angle sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The one above the secondary display is a selfie camera of 10MP resolution.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It has dual batteries with a total capacity of 4,380 mAh. The phone supports 15W fast charging and two-way wireless charging, too.