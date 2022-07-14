Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday launched in India the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 . The model is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage configurations, respectively. The 4G model is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage variants, respectively. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 will be available on online store, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23.

“Galaxy M series was launched in India in 2019 as part of Samsung’s commitment to enhance the lives of our consumers. Since then, the Galaxy M series has garnered the love of millions. To take forward the legacy of Monster, we are launching the Galaxy M13 series in India. Heralding the 5G revolution, Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G Band support, making consumers ready for the future. With segment leading features like Auto Data Switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and massive 6000mAh battery, Galaxy M13 series is set to deliver ‘More than a Monster’ performance”, said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, India.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M13 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip whereas the 4G model is powered by Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. Both the have a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 60Hz refresh rate.

The have a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. The smartphones support Samsung’s ‘Auto Data Switching’ feature, which enables telephony services using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area. Powering the smartphones is a 6,000 mAh battery, supported by a 15W adaptive fast wired charger that comes in the box. The Galaxy M13 series comes in midnight blue, aqua green and stardust brown colours.