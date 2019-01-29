Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 launched: Know price, specs, sale details

India on January 28 launched the Galaxy M-series — the and smartphones — in India. Designed for millennials, the Galaxy M-series phones have a V-shaped notch screen, dual-camera modules with ultra-wide angle lens, big capacity battery, Exynos 7-series processor, and experience user interface designed ground up for the M-series.

The Amazon-exclusive smartphones will be available on the e-commerce platform, besides Samsung’s online portal, from February 5. The and M10 come in ocean blue and charcoal black colour variants. The is priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB variants, respectively. The is priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 7,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 2GB RAM/16GB storage variants, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, the Galaxy M-series comes bundled with Reliance Jio double data offer, valid on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

The Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ infinity-V shaped notch screen. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch screen of the same format, but of HD+ resolution.

Both Galaxy M20 and M10 come with Widevine L1 certification required to stream videos in high definition through app-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The M20 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, a first for smartphones. It features a USB type-C charging and data transfer port that supports fast charging with supplied 15W wall charger. The phone is powered by Samsung’s recently announced Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, whereas the is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. Both phones come with dedicated storage slots that support microSD card of up to 512GB, and have dual SIM VoLTE support.

The Galaxy M20 features face recognition, besides a rear mounter fingerprint sensor for screen unlock. The Galaxy M10 also has the face-recognition unlock feature but lacks a fingerprint sensor. In both phones, imaging is covered by a dual-camera module on the rear. The Galaxy M20 and M10 sport 13-megapixel primary cameras of F1.9 aperture and 5MP ultra-wide lenses.