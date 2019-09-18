Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery, 48MP camera to launch at 12 noon

South Korean electronics manufacturer will launch the Galaxy M30s in India at 12 noon on September 18. Powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, this smartphone would be a significant upgrade over the first-generation model, the Galaxy M30 (review), which was launched earlier this year. Besides a bigger battery, the phone has a triple-camera set-up with a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, super AMOLED screen and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy M30s sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a tiny dewdrop-shaped (infinity U) notch on the top accommodating the phone’s front camera. Like other M-series smartphones, the Galaxy M30s is expected to come with Widevine L1 certification, which is required for streaming high-definition video content available on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

While the phone’s overall design and display size remain identical to the older-generation model, the Galaxy M30s gets a new processor, operating system and camera modules. The galaxy M30s is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 system-on-chip, which is an octa-core processor built on 10nm process. The phone boots Android Pie-operating system-based One user interface. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera module on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 6,000 mAh battery, making it the segment-first product with such a battery capacity.