Samsung Galaxy Note10 likely to be a series of three phones: What to expect

South Korean electronics manufacturer is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note10 on August 8 at 1:30 AM (IST). Unlike the company’s previous Galaxy Note-series launches, the Galaxy Note10 is likely to be a series of three smartphones, including a model with 5G network support (Galaxy Note10 5G). The other two models could be a Plus edition (Galaxy Note10 Plus) and a vanilla edition (Galaxy Note10).

launched a separate Galaxy S10 model with 5G network support earlier this year. The phone’s 5G model has a different screen, optics, design, battery and dimensions, compared to the Galaxy S10 Plus. However, the Note10 5G would seemingly be identical to the Galaxy Note10 Plus, but with 5G network support.

As for upgrades, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Plus are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED screens of QHD+ resolution, respectively. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 system-of-chip (depends on region) are expected to be the preferred choice for mobile processors powering both phones. There are chances that the company would use the recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor instead of the Snapdragon 855.

Both the models are expected to come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. However, the base variant of both models are expected to have 256 GB of internal storage. The storage clould be a 3.0 version of the universal flash storage, which is also used by OnePlus in its premium flagship the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Both phones are expected to sport a triple-camera module on the back with specifications of the camera module similar to that used in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. However, the Note10 Plus model is expected to get a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor in addition to a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4), 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens for 2x zoom. On the front, both phones would sport a punch-hole design accommodating the selfie camera.

Powering the Galaxy Note10 and the Note10 Plus would be 3,500 mAh and 4,300 mAh batteries, respectively. Both the phones are expected to support fast charging, but the charger’s power output details are currently unknown.

In India, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus soon. Like the Galaxy S10 5G, the Note10 5G model will be available only in select countries.