Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review: Doubles up as a laptop, and impresses

is one of the few brands that continue to sell Android operating system-based tablets in India. Fresh in the South Korean electronics maker’s tablet portfolio is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This tablet is a trimmed-down version of the company’s flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ (review). Though it cuts corners on several fronts, the tablet does not compromise on the core strength the company’s premium tablets stand for. That said, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an Android OS-based tablet with access to Google Play Store and the many apps that come with it. Besides, the tablet can double up as a laptop through the integrated Samsung DeX computing platform, when paired with Samsung Book Cover keyboard (sold separately). Rounding up the package is the Samsung SPen, which is capable of doing a lot more than what a regular stylus does.

Tablets originally came to fill the gap between smartphones and While most tablets failed to justify the nomenclature, the Tab S7 FE seems to be an outlier. Being a tablet, the Tab S7 FE has a lightweight design and portable build. Made of metal, the Tab S7 FE looks premium from all sides. It has a mammoth 12.4-inch TFT touch screen of 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) resolution with SPen support for handwriting, scribbling, drawing, etc. Though the screen lacks the oomph that the company’s premium tablets with super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate offer, it is a decent one for everyday use for regular chores or entertainment purposes.

Speaking of entertainment, Samsung has not just downgraded the screen but also the built-in speakers in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Instead of the quad-speaker set-up of the premium models, the FE model gets just two speakers. That said, the TFT screen of 60Hz refresh rate does not impact the entertainment experience as much as the muted sounding stereo speakers do. On the bright side, the speakers are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos.

Coming to the utility, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is fun to use as a tablet to experience the Android apps on a bigger screen and to watch multimedia content. However, its utility goes beyond when connected with the Samsung Book Cover keyboard for the Samsung DeX computing platform. The tablet boots Android tablet user interface by default but quickly shifts to DeX if you connect the Book Cover accessory. The DeX mode can also be manually enabled from the notification settings if you want to use it without the Book Cover keyboard.

The DeX computing platform delivers PC-like experience with windows-based user interface, taskbar, etc. This platform is loaded with productivity features and supports easy multitasking with actions like file drag and drop, minimise windows to taskbar, maximise windows to cover the entire screen, etc. There is also the option to manually resize the windows. Though useful, especially in a time like now, when there is an ongoing pandemic, the DeX seems experimental and far from polished. For example, the default web browser opens most websites in the smartphone view. Similarly, most built-in apps are optimised for the mobile ecosystem, not tablets. Yet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes a good proposition to do regular work from home tasks like video conferencing, taking notes, writing and editing articles, streaming videos online, etc.

What’s more, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE doubles up as a second screen when connected (wireless) with supported Microsoft Windows 10-based PCs. Interestingly, you can extend the keyboard and mouse functions to the tablet and use it as a Windows device, as long as the tablet is connected with the primary Windows-based PC source.

Verdict

Priced Rs 46,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an expensive tablet that justifies its worth when paired with keyboard cover for use as a laptop through the Samsung DeX computing platform. Though it cannot replace a full-fledged Microsoft Windows based laptop, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be seen as an alternative to Google Chromebooks. That said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE justifies its tablet moniker but only in bits and pieces, and that is primarily because of the broken Google Android operating system for tablets. Yet, it makes one of the best Android tablets currently available in India, mainly for lack of options in the segment besides Samsung's own products.