Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India: Price, sale info

South Korean electronics maker on Monday launched in India its Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch and Galaxy Live Buds earphones. Unveiled on August 5 at the company’s biannual Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch3 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants. The 41mm variant comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, whereas, the 45mm comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours. Both the variants come with Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity options. The Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours.

Galaxy Watch3 price in India and sale details

The Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively. The 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32990 and Rs 38990, respectively. The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27 at retail stores, Opera House, Samsung.com and other online portals.

Currently, the Galaxy Watch3 is available for pre-booking across channels. On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of Rs 4,990. The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26.

Galaxy Watch3 45mm specifications

Dimensions and weight: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel, without strap)

Display: 1.4-inch circular sAMOLED (360 x 360), Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX

Strap: 22mm

Battery: 340mAh

Processor: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz

OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5

Memory: 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Memory

Connectivity: LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensor: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor(ECG), Optical Heart Rate Sensor(HRM), Light Sensor

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 and MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility: Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above, iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Galaxy Watch3 41mm specifications

Dimensions and weight: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel, without strap)

Display: 1.2-inch circular sAMOLED (360 x 360), Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX

Strap: 20mm

Battery: 257mAh

Processor: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz

OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5

Memory: 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Memory

Connectivity: LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensor: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor(ECG), Optical Heart Rate Sensor(HRM), Light Sensor

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 and MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility: Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above, iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Buds Live price in India

The Galaxy Buds Live is priced at Rs 14,990. It will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Galaxy Buds Live specifications

Colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black

Dimension and weight: Earbud (16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9mm, 5.6g) | Charging case (50.0 x 50.2 x 27.8mm, 42.2g)

Chipset: BCM 43015

OS: RTOS

Technology: Active Noise Cancellation, Bixby voice wake-up

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (HFP, A2DP, AVRCP)

Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Play time: 5.5h/TTL 20h (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up ON), 8h/TTL 29h (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up OFF)

Call time: 4.5h / TTL 17h (ANC ON)

Charging: Quick charging 60min play / 5min charging (Wired, Wireless, D2D)

Sensors: Accelerometer, Infrared, Hall, Touch, Grip, Voice Pickup Unit

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher, with over 1.5GB of RAM and iPhone7 or later, running iOS 10 or higher