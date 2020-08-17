Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India: Price, sale info

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched in India its Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch and Galaxy Live Buds earphones. Unveiled on August 5 at the company’s biannual Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch3 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants. The 41mm variant comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, whereas, the 45mm comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours. Both the variants come with Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity options. The Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours.
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 price in India and sale details
The Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively. The 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32990 and Rs 38990, respectively. The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27 at retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and other online portals.
Currently, the Galaxy Watch3 is available for pre-booking across channels. On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of Rs 4,990. The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26.
On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26.
Galaxy Watch3 45mm specifications
Dimensions and weight: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel, without strap)
Display: 1.4-inch circular sAMOLED (360 x 360), Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX
Strap: 22mm
Battery: 340mAh
Processor: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz
OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5
Memory: 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Memory
Connectivity: LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Sensor: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor(ECG), Optical Heart Rate Sensor(HRM), Light Sensor
Durability: 5ATM + IP68 and MIL-STD-810G
Compatibility: Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above, iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above
Galaxy Watch3 41mm specifications
Dimensions and weight: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel, without strap)
Display: 1.2-inch circular sAMOLED (360 x 360), Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX
Strap: 20mm
Battery: 257mAh
Processor: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz
OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5
Memory: 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Memory
Connectivity: LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Sensor: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor(ECG), Optical Heart Rate Sensor(HRM), Light Sensor
Durability: 5ATM + IP68 and MIL-STD-810G
Compatibility: Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above, iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live price in India
The Galaxy Buds Live is priced at Rs 14,990. It will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.
Galaxy Buds Live specifications
Colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black
Dimension and weight: Earbud (16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9mm, 5.6g) | Charging case (50.0 x 50.2 x 27.8mm, 42.2g)
Chipset: BCM 43015
OS: RTOS
Technology: Active Noise Cancellation, Bixby voice wake-up
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (HFP, A2DP, AVRCP)
Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)
Play time: 5.5h/TTL 20h (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up ON), 8h/TTL 29h (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up OFF)
Call time: 4.5h / TTL 17h (ANC ON)
Charging: Quick charging 60min play / 5min charging (Wired, Wireless, D2D)
Sensors: Accelerometer, Infrared, Hall, Touch, Grip, Voice Pickup Unit
Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher, with over 1.5GB of RAM and iPhone7 or later, running iOS 10 or higher
