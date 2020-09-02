Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Know specs, other details of $2000 foldable device

Expanding its foldable devices portfolio, on Tuesday launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in international markets. Successor to the Galaxy Fold, the second-generation bendable screen device from the stable of South Korean electronics maker brings host of improvements, including enhanced hinge mechanism, big screens, new optics and Android 10 operating system customised for its dual-screen set-up. Let’s take a look at specifications and other details of this $2000 foldable device:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The second-generation Galaxy Fold gets a big screen on both outside and inside. On the front, the device gets a 6.2-inch screen of HD+ resolution stretched in tall 25:9 aspect ratio. It is a super AMOLED panel, which covers the entire front (one-side) leaving limited bezels on its sides. On the inside, the secondary display is now a 7.6-inch unit with no massive notch but a Infinity-O shaped punch-hole for front camera. It is a dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz refresh rate and QXGA+ (2208 x 1768) resolution. For longevity, the secondary screen is covered with Ultra Thing Glass (UTG), which is touted to be stronger compared to the one seen on the Galaxy Fold. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Fold future hands-on

Samsung has improved the hinge mechanism on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Named Hideaway Hinge, it leaves limited gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles, according to Samsung. The new hinge mechanism allows the device to stand on its own at 75 to 115 degree angles.

Besides improving the hinge, Samsung is offering an online tool that will let user customise the colour of Hideaway Hinge (Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue).

Imaging gets a boost too on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It features a 12-megapixel based triple-camera set-up, including an optically stabilised 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of an f2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view, and an optical stabilised 12MP telephoto lens. The cover camera on the outside display features a 10MP sensor of an f2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 pairs the Samsung Flex Mode and App continuity for improved user experience. Moreover, the multi-window gets an upgrade too for easy windows resizing and content drag and drop support.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device has a dual-battery of 4,500 mAh capacity, supported by fast wired and wireless charging solutions.

Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition

Alongside the vanilla edition, Samsung introduced a premium Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It features a geometric grey and signature multicolor stripe, complemented by a grosgrain pattern that creates a visual texture of fabric. With regard to software, the Thom Browne edition includes a new lock screen and exclusive photo filter. Each Thom Browne Edition Package includes the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live and an array of fully customised accessories all featuring elements of Thom Browne’s iconic design.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets on September 18, 2020. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available in select markets from on September 25. Indian pricing and availability details are awaited.