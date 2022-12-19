JUST IN
Samsung launches Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones: Price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones will be available on Samsung online store and select retail stores from December 20

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e
Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e

Expanding its A-series smartphone line-up in India, South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones. The Galaxy A04 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The Galaxy A04e comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants at Rs 9,299, Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available on Samsung online store and select retail stores from December 20.

As part of introductory offers, Samsung is offering cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of these smartphones using Samsung Finance+, Zest and IDFC First. Besides, it is also offering an equated monthly installment scheme starting from Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen of 720 x 1600 resolution. Both the smartphones boot Android 12 operating system-based One UI Core 4.1. These smartphones are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphones support adaptive power saving mode to conserve battery. Besides, there is an AI power management system that puts unused apps to sleep.

Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, face unlock, 3.5mm audio jack, in-built GPS, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

The Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A04e smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, both the phones sport a 5MP camera sensor. The Galaxy A04 comes in green, copper, and black colours. Whereas, the Galaxy A04e comes in light blue and copper colours.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 11:59 IST

