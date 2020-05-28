Samsung launches Galaxy A51's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 27999

has launched the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of its global best-selling smartphone, the Galaxy A51. Priced at Rs 27,999, the new variant comes in prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue colours. It will be available across retail channels -- offline retail stores, e-commerce portals and com.

"The Galaxy A51’s cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations have seen widespread adoption. The Useful Cards feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox. Multilingual Typing helps millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly in local languages. Finder lets users find app content quickly, while Smart Crop help users save, share, or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot," the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy A51 is an updated version of the Galaxy A50s, with a new format of display, improved optics and enhanced user interface (OneUI 2.0). It has minor but noticeable design changes when compared with the Galaxy A50 and A50s. Like its predecessors, the phone is made of polycarbonate with glass-like gradient design on the back. It sports a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 20:9 aspect ratio.





The Galaxy A51 has a quad-camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by Exynos 9611 system-on-chip, the phone ships with Google Android 10 operating system-based OneUI 2.0 user interface. The OneUI 2.0 on the Galaxy A51 comes with several new features that improve the user experience. The phone’s built-in messaging app features a ‘useful cards’ window, along with conversations and contacts windows which accumulate all promotional messages at one place and present them in card formats. Moreover, the useful cards window has tabs to filter messages (all, upcoming and offers). Besides, has also improved its native keyboard, which makes texting easier.

Another useful improvement is in phone’s search, which allows you to find relevant results from apps, app store, system settings, etc. For example, you no more need to open an e-commerce app to search for new shoes. Instead, just type the search query and it reflects results directly on the search window.

Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone comes with 15W fast charger.