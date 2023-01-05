JUST IN
Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available from January 12 with introductory offers, which brings down the effective price to Rs 7,499. Below are the details:

BS Web Team 

Expanding its budget smartphone line in India, Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy F04. Priced at Rs 9,499, the smartphone will be available from January 12 on Samsung online store, Flipkart and select retail stores. As part of introductory deals, Samsung offers a limited period benefit worth Rs 1,000 and another Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank cards transaction. These offers bring down the effective cost to Rs 7,499. Below are the Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications:

Galaxy F04: Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It comes in a glossy design in jade purple and opal green colour variants. Powered by MediaTek P35 processor, the phone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone boasts RAM Plus feature, which doubles the RAM space using a portion of on-board storage as memory. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The phone boots Android 12 operating system. Samsung promises up to four years of security updates and two- OS upgrades.

The Galaxy F04 has a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a charger in the box. The phone has a dual-camera set-up on the back – 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor. Other features include Face Unlock for enhanced unlocking and privacy.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:27 IST

