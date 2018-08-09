Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 10.5 for multimedia enthusiasts: Details here

South Korean electronics giant on August 8 launched the tablet in India. The multimedia-centric device features a big screen, quad speakers, large battery and kids mode for security and privacy. The tablet also comes with SmartThings, which allows users to set up the device for home automation as part of internet of things (IoT).

As the name suggests, the features a 10.5-inch screen covering 76.3 per cent of the tablet’s front. The tablet features quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound experience. It supports LTE connection and has a 7,300 mAh battery that allows up to 14.5 hours of video playback, according to the company. Importantly, the tablet also features SmartThing, which allows user to use it as a part of home automation device to control appliances. However, the feature is compatible with only a few Samsung Smart Home appliances.





Optics include an 8-megapixel sensor on the back with a flash and a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The also features kids mode, which is designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for kids. Kids mode allows parents controls and manage content, application and device usage in accordance with what is appropriate for kids.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 also features Samsung’s always on daily board, which provides relevant information such as weather forecasts, when connected to a charging dock. The tablet also features multi user mode, which makes it easier to make different accounts for different users with their respective settings.



Priced at Rs 29,990, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be available from August 13 onwards in ebony black and urban blue colours on Samsung online shop and Flipkart. It will also be available in offline retail stores. Customers can pre-book the tablet on Flipkart starting from August 9. In partnership with Reliance Jio, the company is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 in a form of vouchers on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. Jio customers are also entitled to get double data benefits on valid on first four recharges.