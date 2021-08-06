Samsung lets Indians pre-reserve upcoming Galaxy flagship ahead of launch

South Korean electronics maker on Friday announced that its customers in India can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship device by paying a taken amount of Rs 2,000 on India online store or through Shop App.

According to Samsung, customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which entitles customers to get a Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free when they pre-book the device. While the company did not confirm the device details and India launch plans, it stated that customers can pre-book the device later, and the token amount will be adjusted against the device price.

On August 11, Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is expected to unveil the successor of its Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip foldable devices. The event will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung Global web portal starting at 7:30 pm (IST).

In July, Samsung published a note by Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, stating there will be no Galaxy Note device this time around. Instead, the company will bring the Note features to more Galaxy devices, including the upcoming foldable device. In the note, Dr Roh also stated that the upcoming foldable devices will support the company’s productivity-centric SPen.

According to news reports, Samsung is expected to unveil the latest foldable with lower price tags compared with its predecessors. The company is also expected to unveil a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to start sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won ($1,744), which is 17 per cent lower than the 2.39 million won set for the previous model, according to the news reports.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also expected to be around 22 per cent lower than the predecessor.

A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.