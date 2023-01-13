Samsung to soon bring new features to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch series

has announced a new software update for its Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch series smartwatches to elevate the camera experience on select Galaxy range of smartphones. The update would bring 360-degree audio recording feature to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and camera control feature to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches. The update for the wireless earbuds will be rolled out in a phased manner, and the Galaxy Watch series update will be available from February. Below are the details:



360-degree audio recording



The 360-degree audio recording feature would allow users to capture 360-degree sound using the microphone in each earbud of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro while recording video on their Galaxy smartphones. Samsung said the new feature would empower users to capture sound on video precisely as they hear it. According to the company, users can record high quality, realistic audio for video with just the Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds.

The 360-degree audio recording is the first feature in the Galaxy line to leverage Bluetooth LE Audio standard. It would bring better audio quality as well as improved latency and battery life. The LE Audio enables binaural recording on Galaxy Buds2 Pro by using both the left and right mics at the same time. This feature will be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro when paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0 or above with LE Audio support, including Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 and the upcoming Galaxy smartphones.

To activate the feature, go to the Samsung Camera app and tap on the camera settings. In the video mode, tap advanced video options and turn on 360 audio recording options.

Camera Controller



The camera controller app would enable users to control their Samsung smartphone's camera right from their wrist. The new update would bring zoom capabilities to the camera controller on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series. Users can remotely zoom in or out with a pinch on the watch screen or by turning the rotating bezel. This feature will be available on Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic when paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.1 or above with the Camera Controller app support.