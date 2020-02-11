- Samsung Unpacked 2020 LIVE: Galaxy S20-series event to kickstart at 12:30AM
There is so much to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event 2020. Catch the Samsung Galaxy S20-series unpacked event live updates here
South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung is gearing up to unveil its 2020 Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones at a global event, which is set to be held in San Francisco. At the event, the company would unveil the Galaxy S20-series of smartphones. The company recently teased its second-generation foldable smartphone, named Galaxy Z Flip, which is also expected to be part of the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. The event would kickstart on February 11 at 11AM (PST). In India, the event’s livestream will start at 12:30AM on February 12.
Unlike last year, Samsung is expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy S20-series, including a 5G variant. Though the phones model names are not yet official, there are expected to be named the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The foldable phone, however, is named the Galaxy Z Flip.
All the Galaxy S20-series smartphones are expected to get major update at least with regard to design, display and imaging experience. Samsung is expected to use a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen across variants. However, the three models would have different screen sizes. As for the screen resolution, the vanilla Galaxy S20 model is expected to feature a fullHD+ panel, whereas, the Plus and Ultra variants would get QHD+ resolution screen panels.
Imaging is expected to get major bumps, both in terms of sensors and value-added features. The Galaxy S20-series is expected to bring higher-megapixel camera modules, featuring more than two optics on the rear.
There is much more to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event 2020. Catch the Samsung Galaxy S20-series unpacked event live updates here:
