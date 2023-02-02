Samsung unveils Galaxy Book3 Ultra with 13th Gen Intel chips, Nvidia GPUs

on Wednesday debuted its Ultra laptop in the Galaxy Book3 series. Named the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the laptop was unveiled alongside the Book3 Pro 360 and the Book3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked event. said the Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in select geographies on February 22. The product’s India availability has not been confirmed by the company as yet.

“The latest Galaxy Book3 series is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximize their productivity and creativity,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Electronics while inaugurating the Unpacked event.

Book3 Ultra: Specifications



Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in i7 and i9 variants, the laptop is said to be the fastest Galaxy Book to date. It has discrete NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4050 and 4070 GPUs for enhanced graphics and gaming experience. Featuring a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3K resolution, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the laptop weighs 1.79kg. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is offered in 16GB and 32GB RAM variants and 512GB and 1TB of internal storage with an in-built expansion slot.

Equipped with a 76Wh battery, the laptop is offered with a 100W USB Type-C fast-wired charging port. It features a 1080p fullHD camera and AKG quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos . Among other features, the Book3 Ultra offers an island-type backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor on the power key, AI noise-cancelling dual microphones, a sleek aluminium body, and a seamless connected experience. Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in a Graphite colour shade.



