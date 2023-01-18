JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung unveils Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3-powered Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop

Successor to the Galaxy Book Go, the Galaxy Book2 Go brings 5G connectivity on top of performance improvements enabled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 mobile platform

Topics
BS Web Reports | Samsung | Samsung Galaxy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G

South Korean electronics brand Samsung on January 16 unveiled the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop. Exclusive to the UK market at present, the Galaxy Book2 Go brings 5G connectivity on top of performance improvements enabled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 mobile platform. Surprisingly, there is also a variant sans 5G connectivity in the line-up. The non-5G model comes in single configuration – 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 5G model is offered in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Below are the specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 brings 60 per cent faster CPU, 70 per cent faster GPU, and AI accelerated performance at 6.5+ TOPS – over the last gen platform. The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has a 42.3 Wh battery. It boots Microsoft Windows 11 operating system.

As for the design, the laptop sports a 14-inch fullHD screen and features a compact body that weighs nearly 1.44 kg. It boasts a 15.5mm thin frame and comes with a 180-degree folding hinge for adaptable usage.

The optional 5G data connectivity feature gives users the freedom to work on the go. Along with other features, Samsung assures a long-lasting battery life, frame durability, and seamless pairing with other Galaxy devices.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:46 IST

