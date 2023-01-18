Samsung unveils Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3-powered Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop

-
ALSO READ
Year in review: ROG Flow Z13 to Galaxy Book2 Pro, five best laptops of 2022
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India
Most Snapdragon 5G platforms already available to Indian OEMs: Qualcomm
Watch: OPPO demonstrates ray tracing tech using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
-
South Korean electronics brand Samsung on January 16 unveiled the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop. Exclusive to the UK market at present, the Galaxy Book2 Go brings 5G connectivity on top of performance improvements enabled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 mobile platform. Surprisingly, there is also a variant sans 5G connectivity in the line-up. The non-5G model comes in single configuration – 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 5G model is offered in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Below are the specifications:
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 brings 60 per cent faster CPU, 70 per cent faster GPU, and AI accelerated performance at 6.5+ TOPS – over the last gen platform. The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has a 42.3 Wh battery. It boots Microsoft Windows 11 operating system.
As for the design, the laptop sports a 14-inch fullHD screen and features a compact body that weighs nearly 1.44 kg. It boasts a 15.5mm thin frame and comes with a 180-degree folding hinge for adaptable usage.
The optional 5G data connectivity feature gives users the freedom to work on the go. Along with other features, Samsung assures a long-lasting battery life, frame durability, and seamless pairing with other Galaxy devices.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU