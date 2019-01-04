Saregama Carvaan Gold is a cup of nostalgia topped with a lot of good vibes

The signature tech of Sidney Harman and Bernard Kardon has done some serious fine-tuning of the tremendously popular Saregama Carvaan. The speakers are not just loud, but even at maximum volume, the sound is crisp, the vocals are clear and the distortion subdued. It plays the same old songs, of course, just a whole lot better.

And if you think the old folks won’t care so much for the sound quality as for the collection of songs, have them compare it with the Carvaan Premium. You’ll be happy to loosen the purse strings. At Rs 14,999, the new Carvaan Gold costs twice as ...