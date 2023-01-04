Satya Nadella puts ChatGPT to test, asks it to rank Mumbai's street food

Microsoft CEO put the street-food of Mumbai to competition while he demonstrated the future of Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit.

During a live demonstration of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based chat-robot, Nadella asked the bot to rank the lip-smacking street food of Mumbai.

ChatGPT, known for its human-like responses, gave ten responses with Vada Pav topping the list. Other street-treats such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Following this, Nadella asked ChatGPT where one can find the best Vada Pav. He then tasked the ChatGPT to write an argument on behalf of the vada Pav for being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

Using Mumbai's "best" Vada Pav as an example on the ChatGPT, Nadella highlighted that the emergence of a new “reasoning engine”.

He further stressed that with such “reasoning engines”, every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive.

"Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they were ever able to do because of this co-pilot being there for them,” Nadella said.

Nadella, at the event also said there is tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, while terming the cloud a "big game changer".

He then went on to highlight the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth.

"Inclusive growth... if I think about what it means for economic growth to include everyone. Today's examples all around are tremendous...how do we make sure whatever growth we have, is aligned with the planet because that is one finite resource...or trust in technology..." he said.

He advocated the cause of "technology making a difference in community", and exhorted the participants to keep pushing the company to do more in helping achieve that mission.